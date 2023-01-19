West Grey Council votes to keep municipal police force
All seven West Grey councillors agreed that they want to keep the West Grey Police Service. During a council meeting in Durham, Ont. on Thursday, West Grey councillors voted unanimously to keep the community’s municipal police force.
A costing report suggested that while it would be initially more expensive for the Grey County community to switch to the OPP, sticking with the West Grey Police Service may cost the community $6.7 million more over the next 15 years.
But, a community survey showed that 69 per cent of West Grey residents were in favour of keeping the West Grey police.
In the end, council decided that they’d prefer to go with the extensive community policing, and more precise budget of the West Grey police, versus the potential savings and cost projections of the OPP.
