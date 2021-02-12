A West London car dealership was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was made against the business.

Around 1 p.m. London police attended a dealership on Oxford Street West in relation to the threat.

Police evacuated the dealership and commenced a search inside and outside of the building.

Nothing suspicious was located and police are continuing to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com

On Sep. 11, 2020 a bomb threat was received at a dealership on Wharncliffe Road South.

At the time no device was found and no suspect was arrested.

Police can not say if the two instances are related.