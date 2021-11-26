West London crash sends one person to hospital

One person was sent to hospital after a two-vehicle collision at Oxford Street and Capulet Lane in the west end of the city.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and involved two Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The silver jeep ended up on north sidewalk of Oxford, and one of the two occupants had to be freed by firefighters and paramedics.

She was taken to hospital but her injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the red jeep was not seriously injured.

There is no word on a cause for the crash, but it was raining steadily through the evening with lots of glare on the slick roads.