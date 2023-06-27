West Lorne, Ont. man charged with harassment in connection to Parkhill, Ont. drag queen story time

Middlesex OPP have laid a criminal harassment charge against Bubba Pollock stemming from an incident at a drag queen story time event in Parkhill last April.

According to Middlesex County OPP, an investigation was launched following an incident that occurred at the Parkhill Library on April 29, 2023.

As a result of the investigation, Bubba Pollock, 34, of West Lorne, Ont. has been charged with criminal harassment – watch and beset, threatening conduct for his alleged involvement.

As previously reported by CTV News London, the drag queen story time had garnered a large crowd of parents and children who attended the event, a female biker group called the ‘Wind Sisters’ who protected attendees, and OPP officers who were there to "keep the peace.”

Also in attendance were two dozen people protesting the event who gathered with signs and were vocal in opposition.

Speaking to CTV News London’s Brent Lale at the time, Pollock had said he never attended a drag queen story time event before, but was protesting because, “It's the sexualizing the outfits that they're [the drag queens] wearing while they're reading to kids,” and because it was his “right to peacefully protest.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in London on Aug. 16, 2023.