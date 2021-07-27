West Lorne, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following south London crash

A West Lorne, Ont. man is facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, in connection to a fatal crash on Wonderland Road earlier this month.

Emergency crews were called to Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive in the evening of July 8 for a three-vehicle crash.

The collision killed Courtney Ovens, 39, of London while a 19-year-old woman sustained significant injuries and an 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

On Tuesday, police announced that Bevin Henning, 24, of West Lorne, has been charged with the following:

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, exceed blood alcohol concentration

Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, exceed blood alcohol concentration

He will appear in a London court on Oct. 12.