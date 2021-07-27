West Lorne, Ont. man charged with impaired driving causing death following south London crash
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A West Lorne, Ont. man is facing several charges, including impaired driving causing death, in connection to a fatal crash on Wonderland Road earlier this month.
Emergency crews were called to Wonderland Road South and Springbank Drive in the evening of July 8 for a three-vehicle crash.
The collision killed Courtney Ovens, 39, of London while a 19-year-old woman sustained significant injuries and an 18-year-old man sustained minor injuries.
On Tuesday, police announced that Bevin Henning, 24, of West Lorne, has been charged with the following:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death
- Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, exceed blood alcohol concentration
- Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm
- Two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, exceed blood alcohol concentration
He will appear in a London court on Oct. 12.
-
Truck driver sentenced in crash near Listowel, Ont. that left three deadA Brampton, Ont. truck driver has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail in connection with a 2019 collision that killed three members of a London family.
-
Music in the Park returns to BradfordLive music returns to Bradford with the Music in the Park series.
-
Over 6,000 lbs of cannabis seized, 7 arrested at Kirkfield residence: OPPProvincial police in Kawartha Lakes seized over 6,000 cannabis plants from a local residence resulting in seven arrests.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest man, investigate suspicious death after body found in CampbelltonNew Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in Campbellton early Tuesday morning.
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreakA First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
-
NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyoutsThe Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout, and the Edmonton Oilers also made a move, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.