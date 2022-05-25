West Montrose 'kissing bridge' preservation being discussed by community
The future of a historic bridge in the village of West Montrose was the topic of discussion Tuesday night.
A group of concerned community members gathered at the West Montrose United Church to hear about potential options to restore and preserved the beloved covered bridge, which is also known as the "kissing bridge".
The West Montrose Residents Association says any restoration efforts should remain in line with the original construction of the bridge.
The group brought in a guest speaker on timber bridge restoration and preservation to speak on the issue.
"What we've learned tonight is that it's possible to see the bridge we restored in the way that we hoped," said the chairman of the residents association. "We don't necessarily need to give up the history and the cultural heritage of the bridge to have it repaired as a functional bridge for the community."
The group says they're hoping to gather community support in order to provide the Region of Waterloo with feedback before they finalize any restoration plans
