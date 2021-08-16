West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap near Glencoe, Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap this year.

Officials made the discovery near Glencoe, Ont.

"We’ve had an abundance of rainfall this summer, resulting in increased mosquito breeding and higher populations in some areas, so it is important to remain vigilant and protect yourself and family members from mosquito bites.” says Jeremy Hogeveen, vector-borne disease coordinator with the MLHU.

Since May, the health unit has conducted weekly mosquito monitoring at 250 standing water locations on public property across the region. This is on top of 35,000 roadside catch basins across the region that have received three mosquito control treatments this summer.

Some tips to keep safe from West Nile Virus: