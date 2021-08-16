West Nile Virus detected in mosquito trap near Glencoe, Ont.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting its first case of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap this year.
Officials made the discovery near Glencoe, Ont.
"We’ve had an abundance of rainfall this summer, resulting in increased mosquito breeding and higher populations in some areas, so it is important to remain vigilant and protect yourself and family members from mosquito bites.” says Jeremy Hogeveen, vector-borne disease coordinator with the MLHU.
Since May, the health unit has conducted weekly mosquito monitoring at 250 standing water locations on public property across the region. This is on top of 35,000 roadside catch basins across the region that have received three mosquito control treatments this summer.
Some tips to keep safe from West Nile Virus:
- Wear light-coloured clothing including shirts with long-sleeves, pants and socks, in areas where mosquitoes are present, especially at dusk and dawn when they are most active.
- Follow the manufacturer’s directions when using an insect repellent with DEET, especially for children.
- Fix holes in screens, windows and doors.
- Empty standing water from garbage cans, wheelbarrows, toys, flowerpots and saucers, pool covers, tires, and other items around your home and yard regularly.
- Clean and changing water in bird baths every other day.
- Ensure swimming pools are closed and opened properly.
- Cover openings in rain barrels.