West Nile Virus prevention program starts across Barrie
The City of Barrie's larviciding program to help control larval mosquitoes starts Monday.
The City is working alongside the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to prevent larval mosquitoes from developing into vectors of the West Nile Virus.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Crews will place a pellet formulation into municipally-owned storm drain catch basins across the city from now until the end of October.
Before the program started, crews cleaned catch basins to ensure they are free of sediment and water and that larvicide won't be flushed out.
Health officials said the presence of the West Nile Virus is unpredictable year to year, but some factors increase the probability of its arrival in a region.
In August 2022, a dead bird tested positive for West Nile Virus in Simcoe County, but no human cases were reported.
The health unit says the virus is rare both locally and provincially, with between zero and seven confirmed and probable cases in Simcoe County and Muskoka each year over the past two decades.
-
Construction starting on new UWindsor student residenceUniversity of Windsor officials are celebrating a new future for housing on campus and in the local community.
-
Voting in Oxford County federal byelection gets underwayIt is voting day in Oxford County as a federal byelection is held following a contentious race. A byelection was called after the retirement of Dave MacKenzie in January, who served for almost two decades. Polls remain open until 9:30 p.m.
-
Suspected homicide under investigation by Sask. RCMPA man's death near Esterhazy is being treated as a homicide as Saskatchewan RCMP continues to investigate.
-
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfiresCanada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
-
Snow blankets Jasper two days before summer'Welcome to January,' Jasper National Park tweeted on Monday, two days before the official start of summer.
-
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan’s largest hospitalOperating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons.
-
The U.S. National Hurricane Center has identified early signs of a tropical storm in the AtlanticThe U.S. National Hurricane Center has identified early signs of a tropical storm in the Atlantic which is expected to become the second named storm of the season.
-
Barrie receives $325K in grants for greenhouse gas reduction workThe city is currently conducting greenhouse gas emission audits at ten city facilities.
-
South Simcoe Police fully outfitted with body-worn camerasOne year after the roll-out of its pilot project, all officers with the South Simcoe Police have now been outfitted with body-worn cameras.