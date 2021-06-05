West Nipissing apartment fire destroys building, displaces five people

Five people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a three-unit apartment in West Nipissing Saturday morning.

Fire crews received a call to an apartment complex on 4th St. in West Nipissing at around 4:30 am.

When crews arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters until about 7:45 am to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported as tenants were able to evacuate the apartment safely. The fire department estimates the damage at well over $300,000.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but do not believe the fire is suspicious in nature.