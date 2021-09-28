West Nipissing city councillor wins second big lottery prize

Lightning has struck twice for a northern Ontario man who has recently won his second big Encore lottery prize, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said in a news release.

Leo Malette, a 76-year-old from Sturgeon Falls, matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Aug. 26 Daily Grand draw winning $1 million. And it is not the first time he has won playing the bonus lottery game.

"I won $100,000 on Encore years ago," Malette said.

The city councillor for West Nipissing is a regular lottery player who said he always adds Encore to his tickets. It is a bonus game that costs an extra $1 but gives the ticket holder access to additional prizes in conjunction with nine other OLG games.

He found out about his good fortune by checking his tickets online.

"I didn't believe it was real," Malette said. "I waited about an hour for my wife to wake up so I could tell her the good news. I started calling the kids and they were so shocked and happy for us!"

He has purchased a new car with his winnings and is enjoying a family trip in Toronto while picking up his prize. Malette plans to share the money with the three generations in his family saying "this is a family win. My family is my whole world."

The winning ticket was purchased at the Metro grocery store on Front Street in Sturgeon Falls.