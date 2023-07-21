West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont.
On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
West Nipissing Fire and Emergency Department were dispatched after many residents in the area reported a power outage.
“The Hydro One alert notification indicated that the outage was due to animal contact,” the Municipality of Nipissing said in a Facebook post Friday.
“Crews arrived on the scene to find an osprey nest that had caught fire with two chicks in the nest and mama bird flying above. The ospreys' preference for tall, open platforms often leads them to nest on utility poles.”
The baby birds were taken to Springer Animal Hospital by municipal law enforcement officer Pat Rainville. After spending the night in the care of veterinarians, Rainville brought the birds to a local wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre.
“We are hopeful that our friends will make a full recovery and will be reunited with mama safely,” the post said.
“Hats off to the staff at Springer Animal Hospital, our firefighters, and our municipal law enforcement officer for their great work and compassion.
