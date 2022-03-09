West Nipissing man charged with sexually assaulting a young person
A 28-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged in a sexual assault case involving a young person under the age of 16, police say.
Officers from the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a sexual assault report on Pioneer Street in Markstay-Warren at 1:20 p.m. on Mar. 4.
As a result of the investigation, a male suspect was arrested and charged with sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference.
OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email there are no public safety concerns in relation to this incident.
"Without providing much more to protect the safety of the victim, the accused was known to the victim and family," Lewis said.
The accused was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Sudbury in April.
"The OPP will not be releasing the names of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim," police said in a news release.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, help is available.
-
