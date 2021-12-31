West Nipissing neighbour dispute leads to charges

A West Nipissing man is facing charges after a dispute with a neighbour, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday.

Officers responded to a complaint from a Spring Street resident in Sturgeon Falls on Wednesday around 6:50 p.m.

"From the investigation, one neighbour would harass another neighbour by relatedly following them and attending the residence, while making inappropriate gestures," police said.

As a result, a 58-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with criminal harassment, an indecent act, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to attend court after having appeared.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on Friday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.