West Nipissing police investigate hit-and-run involving a scooter

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a driver struck someone riding a three-wheel scooter Monday afternoon and then fled the scene.

Police were called at 12:30 p.m. to Queen Street, just south of Main Street in Sturgeon Falls.

"The operator of the scooter was transported to the local hospital by Nipissing paramedic services with non-life threatening injuries," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"Officers are seeking the public's assistance with anyone who may have witnessed the collision and the involved vehicle."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.