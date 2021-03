A 16-year-old in West Nipissing is facing charges after police received a report March 10 about threats that were made on a social media platform at a residence on Arthur Street in Sturgeon Falls.

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police charged the teen with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. The suspect will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on April 12 in West Nipissing.

The youth can't be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.