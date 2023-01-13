West Nipissing woman charged after Sault police raid cabin, seize gun cache

A 57-year-old West Nipissing woman is facing weapon-related charges nearly seven months after police raided a cabin and seized a dozen firearms.

The raid happened June 18 in a cabin on Garden Lake in Hurlburt Township, north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday morning.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday on outstanding weapons offences and is charged with trafficking in firearms, weapons, devices or ammunition and transferring firearms, prohibited or restricted weapons without authority, OPP said.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Sault Ste. Marie on March 6.

The allegations have not been proven in court.