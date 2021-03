A 55-year-old woman from West Nipissing is facing a criminal harassment charge following an incident Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police were called at 1:16 p.m. to a residence on Goulard Road in Sturgeon Falls regarding a threats complaint.

After an investigation, the woman was arrested and charged with criminal harassment - threatening conduct. She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 6 in West Nipissing.