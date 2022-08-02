West Parry Sound police investigate drowning

A 31-year-old Brampton man drowned over the weekend in Georgian Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

OPP in West Parry Sound, Bracebridge and Southern Georgian Bay were called around 6:10 p.m. Aug. 1. They responded along with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP marine unit and Moose Deer Point fire department to a call about a swimmer in distress near the Moose Deer Point First Nation.

The victim has been identified as Lakshyavir Sanghera, 31, of Brampton.

He "was initially rescued by nearby civilians and transported to West Parry Sound Health Centre where he was ultimately pronounced deceased," police said in a news release.

"The death is not considered to be suspicious. We would like to thank the efforts of the nearby individuals who rendered aid and to remind everyone that the waterways can present a serious risk. Know your limits and take precautions whenever you plan to be on the water."