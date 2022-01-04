West Quebec men fined more than $6,000 for breaking curfew, speeding
Two west Quebec men have been fined more than $6,000 for breaking curfew and committing driving-related offences.
MRC des Collines police officers spotted a vehicle speeding around 1:40 a.m. Monday near Cantley. When they turned around to pull the driver over, the car sped up, police said in a news release.
Officers pulled the car over on Montée de la Source. When they asked the 20-year-old driver from Lac-des-Plages why he was out after curfew, he said he was going to his girlfriend’s house.
Police said an 18-year-old passenger from Notre-Dame-du-Laus also didn’t have a valid reason for being out after curfew.
Both men were fined $1,558 for breaking curfew.
The driver was fined an additional $3,500 for speeding, driving the wrong direction and crossing over a double line.
Quebec’s curfew came into effect on Friday, forbidding people from leaving their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. People who break curfew can face fines from $1,000 to $6,000.
“The moral of this story: STAY AT HOME!” police said.
-
Line-up for rapid tests at WLU in Waterloo, but some concerned about effectivenessAbout 500 residents wrapped around Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis Hall Wednesday morning for another round of the rapid antigen test handout by the province.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Ministry of Health to provide updateAn update on new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, and other relevant data will be released by the B.C. Ministry of Health on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Six more COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals WednesdayOttawa Public Health is reporting six more people in the hospital with COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
-
Police investigate theft of signed Sidney Crosby jersey, Barrie teen chargedPolice arrested a Barrie man accused of stealing a signed Sidney Crosby jersey.
-
FSIN optimistic following announcement of landmark federal child welfare settlementThe Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is optimistic following the federal government's unveiling of its $40-billion agreement in principle to compensate First Nations children and their families for the harm caused by an underfunded child welfare system.
-
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens up in NewmarketA mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Newmarket on Wednesday.
-
Ontario hospital closing health centre in Niagara due to staff shortageNiagara Health is shutting down its urgent health centre in Fort Erie, Ont., on Thursday due to shortages of staff and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
Home sales in Metro Vancouver reached record high in 2021, latest real estate report saysHome sales in Metro Vancouver reached a record high in 2021 with experts saying the pandemic played a significant role.
-
140M rapid tests, more pediatric COVID-19 doses coming this month, feds sayThe federal government is planning to send 140 million rapid tests to the provinces and territories in January. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the federal government would 'quadruple' the number of rapid tests it sent across the country last month.