West Saanich Road partially reopens to traffic
West Saanich Road has reopened to traffic, the District of Saanich announced Monday.
The road had been closed from Tuesday until late Sunday evening after a record-breaking storm caused the street to erode, according to the district.
Both lanes of West Saanich Road have reopened but repairs are still underway.
The district says traffic will be dropped down to single-lane alternating traffic between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily as repairs continue.
The daytime disruptions will continue "for the foreseeable future," says the district. Traffic controllers will be at the construction site to assist drivers.
West Saanich Road is the latest of several major roadways to partially re-open following last week's historic rainstorm.
The Malahat highway reopened to two-way traffic late Friday night, and Highway 19 just north of Nanaimo reopened Saturday.
However, repairs and delays should be expected on both highways, the province says.
-
Connor McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural DigestOilers captain Connor McDavid’s home overlooking Edmonton’s River Valley has been featured in Architectural Digest.
-
MLAs grill Hinshaw on lack of COVID-19 projections, aerosol transmissionAlberta's chief medical officer of health faced tough questions about the province's COVID-19 response Tuesday morning as she appeared in front of a legislature committee.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.