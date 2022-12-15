West Shore drug trafficker sentenced to more than 5 years in prison: RCMP

Mounties say a drug trafficker who was arrested five times by the West Shore RCMP between December 2020 and June 2022 has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Paulo Murphy-O'Neill was convicted on Dec. 6 of five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and both powder and crack cocaine, the RCMP said in a release Thursday.

In addition to the prison sentence, Murphy-O'Neill was handed a lifetime prohibition from possessing firearms, restricted weapons, ammunition and explosive substances.

"This sentence is the direct result of a thorough and complex investigation conducted by West Shore RCMP officers," Insp. Stephen Rose of the West Shore RCMP said in the release.

"Officers from general duty, the crime reduction unit as well as the drugs and organized crime unit collaborated to disrupt drug trafficking in the West Shore and to remove this drug dealer from the community."