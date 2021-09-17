West Shore RCMP issue warning after multiple crashes send 2 to hospital amid rainy conditions

West Shore RCMP are urging commuters to be cautious after four crashes were reported within two hours on Friday morning amid rainy conditions.

The first crash occurred just before 6 a.m., when a BC Transit bus crashed along the Trans-Canada Highway near Thetis Lake.

Police say the single-vehicle rollover crash may have occurred after the driver "attempted to avoid a possible hazard caused by another vehicle ahead."

The driver was then taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was aboard the bus at the time.

The bus incident was the first of four crashes that West Shore RCMP responded to Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police say the driver of a pick-up truck was taken to hospital following a crash with a blue Nissan Leaf at the intersection of Wale Road and Goldstream Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the Leaf had turned in front of the truck, resulting in a head-on collision.

Meanwhile, also around 7 a.m., police were called to a three-vehicle crash in the 400-block of Goldstream Avenue.

The collision was caused by a rear-end, according to Mounties, and the incident slowed traffic along the roadway. No injuries related to this crash have been reported, police say.

Lastly, West Shore RCMP responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Langford Parkway and Phipps Road around 7:40 a.m. Police say the female pedestrian was "not seriously injured" and the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"We are asking drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to spend some time getting ready to stay safe during wet weather," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP in a release Friday morning.

The RCMP detachment has released several tips on how to drive safely during rainy conditions. The tips can be found below: