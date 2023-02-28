iHeartRadio

West Shore RCMP locate missing woman


Victoria Sparkes is pictured. (West Shore RCMP)

The West Shore RCMP say a missing 40-year-old woman has been located.

On Tuesday, police said they were searching for Victoria Sparkes, who was reported missing on Feb. 19.

By Tuesday afternoon, Mounties said she had been located.

"Thanks to everyone who shared the original post. It has now been taken down," said RCMP in a social media post.

