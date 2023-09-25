West Shore RCMP say wanted man is dangerous, should not be approached

Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a wanted man who investigators say is dangerous and may be actively evading police.

A statement from the West Shore RCMP says 41-year-old Nicholas Banks is wanted for 10 outstanding warrants stemming from several West Shore RCMP investigations.

Police say Banks is wanted for assault with a weapon, theft over $5,000, assaulting a police officer and possession of stolen property, among other charges.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached," the West Shore RMCP said.

Banks is described as a white man, standing six feet four inches tall, and weighing approximately 229 pounds. He has a bald head and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Banks is urged to contact their local police immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.