West Shore RCMP search for owner of stolen sports cards

Mounties on Vancouver Island are looking for the owner of a collection of sports trading cards recently found inside a stolen vehicle.

The West Shore RCMP recovered the stolen vehicle in the 900-block of Neff Road in Metchosin, B.C., on June 9.

Two men who were inside the vehicle were arrested for possession of stolen property, police said Thursday.

A search of the vehicle turned up trading cards, drugs and money, according to police.

Investigators are now hoping to reunite the cards with their rightful owner.

"We are looking for the owner of the sports cards as it appears they may be part of a collection," said RCMP Const. Meghan Groulx in a statement Thursday.

Police released a picture of one of the cards – an Upper Deck hockey card featuring Eric Lindros playing for Team Canada. The card is sealed in a plastic case, secured with a screw in each corner.

"If you know of someone who is missing their sports cards or this picture looks familiar and it belongs to you, please give the West Shore RCMP a call," Groulx added.

One of the men who was arrested, a 37-year-old from Metchosin, is facing charges of possessing stolen property and breaching the conditions of his release.

Anyone with information about the cards is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.