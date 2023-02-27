West Shore RCMP searching for missing 32-year-old man

Mounties in Langford, B.C., are asking the public to help find a 32-year-old man who has been missing for more than six weeks.

The West Shore RCMP say Victor Bernardo hasn't been seen since Jan. 14, but he was only reported missing to police on Feb. 16.

Bernardo is described as an Indigenous man standing six feet tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.