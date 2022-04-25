West Shore RCMP searching for missing girl, 16
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Mounties in the West Shore are urging the public to keep an eye out for missing girl Shirita Beans, also known as Simone Beans.
The 16-year-old was reported missing on April 19, and police say they're concerned for her health and wellbeing.
Beans is an Indigenous girl who stands roughly 5' tall and weighs approximately 106 pounds. She has black and blonde hair, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, a black and silver tank top, red nurse scrub pants, a yellow Van's bag, and black Nike air force one shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Windsor city concillors vote in favour of pay increaseWindsor city councillors have voted in favour of giving themselves a raise following two public input sessions.
-
Site of Kitchener homeless encampment slated for redevelopment: Region of WaterlooPeople living at a controversial tent encampment in downtown Kitchener are facing an uncertain future.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boyThe search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Alberta house leader withdraws remarks from profane outburst; won't face sanctionAlberta government house leader Jason Nixon will not be sanctioned for comments he made during an angry exchange that included him swearing at Speaker Nathan Cooper in the legislative assembly.
-
Did B.C.'s premier drop an F-bomb? Speaker chastises legislature for question period behaviourMembers of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan uttering what sounded like an expletive.
-
Peel cop charged with assault following arrest of suspect in Mississauga last summerA Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a suspect in Mississauga last summer.
-
COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies: How to know the differenceDr. Sohail Gandhi says there is one sure way to know the difference between allergies symptoms and COVID-19.
-
'Too low by far': Nearly half of Sask. adults still need first COVID-19 boosterIn its most recent COVID-19 update, the Saskatchewan government reported that just under 52 per cent of adults had at least one booster dose.
-
Shift Restaurant to close at Remai Modern in SaskatoonShift Restaurant at Remai Modern is set to close later this year and the gallery is on the hunt for another operator to replace it.