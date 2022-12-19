West Shore RCMP seek owner of high-value stamp collection after investigation into stolen property

Mounties are searching for the rightful owner of an extensive stamp collection that turned up amid an investigation into stolen property on the West Shore.

Investigators say the collection includes several hundred high-value stamps that were found among other stolen items in November.

"We would like to identify the owner to get it back to them," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a release Monday.

"The owner will be asked to identify the specifics of the stamps inside the booklets."

Anyone who knows the owner of the stamps is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.