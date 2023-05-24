West Shore RCMP seek teen after assault on bus driver in Langford
Mounties are appealing to the public to identify a teenager who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in Langford last month.
The West Shore RCMP says the assault happened at 2:44 p.m. on April 21 in the 850-block of Station Avenue.
Investigators say the assault happened during a verbal altercation between the teen and the bus driver while the bus was stopped at the bus exchange.
Police are looking for a white male youth between the ages of 13 and 18. He is described as approximately five feet, 11 inches tall with brown, wavy, medium-length hair.
He was wearing a brown and black jacket, a grey backpack and carrying a skateboard, according to police.
"Public transportation should be a safe experience for both passengers and drivers," said West Shore RCMP spokesperson Const. Andrew Matheson in a statement Wednesday.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.
