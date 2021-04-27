West side stabbing: Vancouver police 'alarmed' by 'social media chatter' after teen's death

Days after a teen was fatally stabbed at a Vancouver park, local police are warning conversations happening online could increase tension in the city.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed Saturday afternoon at Almond Park, located at Dunbar Street and West 13th Avenue in Kitsilano. The boy died in hospital on Sunday, and a 14-year-old is facing a charge in connection to the incident.

Since then, Vancouver police say "potentially harmful online rhetoric" has been circulating on social media.

"We are alarmed by some of the social media chatter that has misidentified some teens as being involved in this incident, and inappropriately singled out others for retribution," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release Tuesday.

"Today is the first school day following a district-wide professional development day, and we're asking everyone to be respectful of each other and mindful about what they post online."

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages. A 14-year-old was arrested and later charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Dan McLaughlin with the B.C. Prosecution Service told CTV News the suspect was released from custody Monday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 27.

As a minor, the suspect can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"Tensions and emotions are running high, and we're very worried this could lead to more conflict amongst youth," Addison said.

"We're pleading with teens to take a deep breath and to stay calm, and we ask parents to speak to their kids about what they're posting on social media so we can avoid any other serious incidents."

Vancouver police say extra officers are being deployed to the area as a precaution.