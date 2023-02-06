West Van police trying to identify 'person of interest' in spate of cabin break-ins
Police in West Vancouver are trying to identify a man described as a person of interest in an investigation into 16 break-ins at cabins on Cypress Mountain.
In a media release Monday, authorities said the same person was caught on camera in two separate incidents. In July of last year, police say a resident of one of the cabins snapped a photo after they saw someone they did not recognize inside one of the seasonal residences. In November, a CCTV camera inside another cabin on Hollyburn Ridge captured the man's image.
"This is concerning for the community that enjoys the cabins," West Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Nicole Braithwaite wrote in a statement. "We want to make sure that people feel safe going to and spending time at their cabins."
CTV News has reached out to police to ask if anything was stolen or damaged during the reported break-ins. This story will be updated if a response is received.
Anyone who recognizes the man is being encouraged to contact the department.
