West Vancouver woman struck by vehicle in Whole Foods says ICBC 'dropped the ball'

Jasmine Scafidi says she still has nightmares from when a driver plowed through the Park Royal Whole Foods, striking her in the produce section.

"I remember the car coming towards me and I was like, 'I think I'm going to die,'" Scafidi told CTV News.

It happened on June 9, and Scafidi was taken to hospital with what police called "minor injuries".

She said she couldn't walk for nearly three days, stemming from severe bruising and lacerations to her right thigh and buttocks.

After a brief visit to the hospital, she says she immediately notified ICBC of the incident.

"I think ICBC has dropped the ball big time," said Scafidi.

She says it took five days for a representative to reach out to her and the process was filled with unclear communication, loads of paperwork and an overall lack of care.

"You’re completely abandoned by ICBC," said the 61-year-old former nurse. "No one takes the lead, no one follows up, no one provides proper nursing care.”

ICBC defended its handling of Scafidi's file, telling CTV News they provided her with more than $3,000 in "personal care assistance" and covered a variety of health services, including physiotherapy.

“We’ve been committed to working with her, her care team and doing everything we can in supporting her with her recovery and ensure that she receives all the benefits that she’s entitled to," said ICBC spokesperson Greg Harper.

Scafidi says although she was given coverage for certain health services, there were still logistical hurdles.

“So what they cover though and what the practitioners actually charge, there’s a differential," said Scafidi. "So then you’re out of pocket for the differential.”

Scafidi also believes she would've been better off pursuing her own legal action, but says she's been limited due to ICBC's 'No Fault' insurance policy established in May 2021.

“This no-fault and the inability to sue the driver or sue the corporation – the publicly funded corporation -- is wrong.”

“Under the former litigation-based model, there is no certainty she’d be receiving the care and recovery she needs now and over her lifetime," said Harper in defence of the policy. "If she were to sue with the former model, a trial would've likely taken years and her lawyer would’ve likely taken one-third of any settlement she received.”

Despite meeting with an ICBC-provided occupational therapist and improving her physical state, Scafidi says she's lost faith in the Crown corporation.

“I feel like not even paying any more premiums. What’s the worst they can do to me, throw me in jail?"

West Vancouver police say they're still investigating as to what led to the 80-year-old man crashing through the grocery store.