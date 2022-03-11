Warm days ahead for Calgary, with a slight blip Sunday

UPDATE: We're holding steady with our temperature trends for the next few days. Clocks spring forwad and we lose an hour of sleep into a wee patch of flurries, with only a couple of models leaning ntoward 1-2 cm at this point. The five-day is rock solid above seasonal, with the only blip following up Sunday. I'm bullish that day on additional warmth streaming in aloft, though surface winds won't kick much up.

Into the coming work week, our conditions remain well above seasonal. I cannot generate a large enough asterisk to the following statement, but here goes: our high temperatures heading toward April remain above zero, and in most cases, above our current seasonal normal of 3 C. Overnight lows will regularly dip into the negatives for a good while longer, still.

The asterisk, of course, is due to forecast reliability 2 weeks out. Enjoy the warmer conditions as they come.

Our pattern of warmth begins later on today; it's kind of like using the automatic barbecue lighter, where nothing happens for the first few clicks. Wind from the southwest will kick up early to mid-afternoon around 40 km/h, and that's where we’ll find our high.

The weekend is a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday is another windy one, with gusts out of the west again reaching the 40 km/h pinnacle (with a shot at 50 km/h briefly). This will be a substantially warmer one. The only fly in the proverbial ointment is the Sunday forecast, which has been updated to cool slightly. The flurries are still there, with a small chance for overnight mixed precipitation, too.

Aside from that, the entirety of next week's forecast looks to be above average, straight out to at least until next Friday. West wind continues to be a driving force, so those with pressure sensitivities may have to keep a damp cloth around. Enjoy as well as you can!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, chance for mixed precip., low -3 C

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, chance of a.m. flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Tammy sent along a photo of three local teenagers loitering.

