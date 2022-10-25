West wind for Calgary's 5-day forecast

It looks to be an interesting few days for determining where our jet ends up; the five-day forecast will see a little fluctuation in that regard, mostly days out from now.

Yesterday, quite a few forecast models kept the temperature for today near three degrees, and I used to be in agreement. I still am, but I used to be, too. Westerly gusts are possible between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour, however… and therefore, a pop-up is possible.

Freezing rain is a morning component for those traveling up the QEII today, but otherwise, the Alberta forecast is relatively benign. Mainly sunny or sunnier weather carries us to the weekend, with our temperature for Monday starting to appear on the long-range board above the bar on some models. I'm less confident the trick or treat forecast is shiny, but 4 C is seasonal for All Hallow's Evening.

And hey, the precipitation is a non-factor. We'll take it!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: clear, low -3 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Marilyn sent one of the many amazing sunrise photographs from yesterday.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six.