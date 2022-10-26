West wind for Calgary's five day forecast

While west wind is in our immediate future, the edition we get today is … lacking, somewhat. The bulk of the jet that will provide the warmth (and a possible chinook arch later this week) hasn’t pushed in on us yet, making for temperatures solidly in the single digits locally. Yesterday, temperatures were recorded across the province around ten degrees, while Calgary sat at 3.5 C. We’ll improve upon that today, thanks to gusts between 30-40 km/h,

Sunshine is expected later in the week, and Halloween’s high temperature is starting to regulate closer to 6 C; the kids will need a solid bundling for trick or treating. A reminder: last year, Halloween hit a high of only 2 C, and at 6 p.m., it was -4. We’ll take what we can get, here!

Your five day forecast:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: clear, low 4 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: clear, low 2 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: clear, low 3 C

As Roy says… not everybody hates snow. I guess it’s smiling?

