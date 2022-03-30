West wind takes a northern turn: Calgary looking at 1 to 3 cm of snow

UPDATE: I'm not budging. 1-3 cm remains for this evening, likely preceded by rainshowers developing near 8 o'clock, converting to snow overnight. Westerly wind will stick around until this evening. Because of our daytime temperatures and the abundance of sun we saw, If the snowfall total hits the low point in the estimate, I reckon ground temperatures will do a number on asphalt surfaces ahead of the drive in; similar to the other day, the majority of this snow will linger in shadows and lawns.

On a lighter note, I may end up wrong about the high today - we're already at the call of 17 C! There's some wiggle room to go higher...

The days that follow are, for lack of a better word, drab. Saturday is our next crack at activity, as some forecast models suggest a line of showers mixed with flurries will cross southern Alberta. For now, it earns the label of "remote possibility".

Temperature-wise, we're not terribly different from the earlier edition.

The low is slated to arrive later this evening. There is potential for another lightning strike or two in the foothills from the magnitude of instability we have on the docket, though precipitation totals will be limited by a somewhat limited moisture quantity.

In spite of everything in that last paragraph, Calgary's warmest day of the week has arrived.

Westerly gusts and a high pressure air mass will bump us ten or more degrees above seasonal today in advance of this system. Gusts in the 30-40 km/h range are expected early, with heavier wind taking over past 8 a.m.; we can safely add 20 km/h to the value above, and shift the direction to something more northerly.

Snowfall totals haven't shifted far from the one to three centimetres cm region. The addition of this moisture and a temperature drop to the negatives may be enough to create a foggy commute Thursday morning.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tonight

Evening showers, overnight flurries, flurry risk, low -2 C

Thursday

A.M. fog risk, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Today's weather photo follows the birding trend of late – this shot of a mountain bluebird belongs to Glen Bell!

