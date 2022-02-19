West Windsor businesses beg for help as protest barricades block sales

The week after protestors were removed from blocking the Ambassador Bridge was worse for business than the week leading up to police action, according to several business owners along Huron Church Road.

They say the impacts of the blockades and the efforts to prevent future ones have been difficult to navigate, prompting some to stay closed for the time being.

“It's been quiet,” says Fred’s Farm Fresh owner Fred Bouszide.

East to west access to Huron Church Road remains blocked as police continue to watch over the area. Business access off Huron Church Road also remains blocked to ensure anti-COVID-19 mandate protestors don't return after impeding traffic for several days.

“I understand why they're doing it. But I think if they just had 10 police cars down by the bridge and a couple of tow trucks that’d be more than enough,” Boudzide says a lot of people are hesitant to shop in the area because of traffic congestion and confusion. “Valentine's Day was crucial for us. We got stuck with about between five and $6,000 worth of flowers.”

Bouszide says he’s hopeful concrete barriers will come down soon encouraging everyone to show some support.

“I hope it'll clear up soon,” he says. “The sooner the better!”

Paediatrician Dr. Sanaa Abo Aisha also says it was easier for her patients to access the facility she works at before protestors were removed.

“When I was available 24/7 for these kids, I've seen them in my office and I managed more acute issues and the last few days I've been sending them to emergency and I feel oh my God I'm adding more load to my emergency colleagues who are already having all this waiting time,” she says.

Aisha says one third of her daily appointments have cancelled since the blockade ended, adding she’s eager for the cross traffic barricades to also come down.

“I’m really hoping for this to be over soon,” she says.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce says businesses are struggling on top of the two-year pandemic.

“They're losing money on a daily basis and we don't know how long this will continue,” president and CEO Rakesh Naidu says there’s growing concern this may be the proverbial straw that puts places out of business, noting some store owners have opted to stay closed until further notice.

“In spite of the challenges, they've done well to keep themselves afloat, but we just can't keep piling on the challenges to them. Unfortunately, these just can't continue the way it is.”

Naidu explains the chamber is appealing to the government for financial assistance for those impacted and is in communication with the city to install better signage to let motorists know businesses remain open along the Huron Church Road corridor.

“Even though there is an access point to get to these businesses, the business volume still remains extremely low,” he says. “And for that reason, many businesses are just saying that you know, it's not even worth conducting business and keeping them open. So that's unfortunate.”

“Financial aid is something which we are hoping for and we are advocating that we figure out a way to really support those businesses. That should happen at the earliest.”