West Windsor businesses receive federal relief money over Ambassador Bridge blockade
Dozens of businesses in West Windsor impacted by the Ambassador Bridge Blockade have now received relief funding totaling nearly $505,000.
The blockade, which took place in early February, 2022, was a protest of federal COVID-19 measures at the foot of the Ambassador Bridge. The week-long demonstration closed nearby roads including Huron Church Road from the bridge to E.C. Row Expressway.
It also dealt a blow to many nearby businesses in and around the Huron Church Road Corridor.
Not long after, Fed Dev Ontario announced the $2.5-million West Windsor Small Business Relief Fund to assist affected companies.
Sixty-five businesses received relief up to a maximum of $10,000, sharing in a sum of nearly $505,000.
Among those is Fred’s Farm Fresh.
“It's so hard to pinpoint the exact amount of losses. You'd have to spend a fortune just to do a forensic audit to find out exactly,” said Fred Bouzide, the owner of Fred’s Farm Fresh.
The day after the blockade ended police barricades went up to restrict access on Valentine’s Day.
That’s typically one of Fred’s busiest, but instead, buckets of flowers and produce went to waste as customers had no way to get to his business.
Fred’s received the maximum allotment of $10,000 and was grateful for the assistance, though he admits he likely lost more as a result of the street closures after the fact.
“Even after they opened the road up, it was still kind of quiet, because people were afraid to come down,” said Bouzide.
Invest Windsor Essex helped administer the program, determining the criteria for compensation. Some companies received $1,000 while others received up to $10,000.
“It caused a lot of work and it caused a lot of inconvenience and it cost our companies money,” said Stephen MacKenzie, the CEO of Invest Windsor Essex.
The economic development organization acted as the local lead in conjunction with Fed Dev Ontario to get payments into the hands of businesses owners as quickly as possible.
“It wasn't one of those things moving at the normal rate of bureaucracy or anything like that,” said MacKenzie. “They really wanted to get the money to the companies that were impacted.”
WHO GOT THE MONEY
Company
Tim Hortons 1875
77 Vape Inc.
Mumma's Burritos
Piccolo's Pizza & Pasta House Ltd.
Daytona Car Wash Ltd.
Pizzapizza
Fattoush Express
Fred's Farm Fresh
Windsor Urgent Care Inc.
Williams Food Equipment
Motel 6 Windsor
Tim Hortons 1420
Hurricanes Pub & Grill
Sunhong BBQ & Seafood Restaurant
Applebee's Neighbourhood Grill & Bar
Unruly Hair Studio
Tech Gate Computers
Harveys
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Windsor
Jake's Roadhouse & Blues Joint
Dominion House Tavern
UPS Store 362
All Line Insurance Brokers
Super 8 Motel
New Jade Chinese Cuisine
Bridge Dental
Bestway Motel
Shanghai Bistro
Kim's Nails and Spa
Network Financial
Shoppers Drug Mart #1467
Huron Automotive Services
Sandwich and Kabsa Hub
Petro Canada
The Liquid Library
Sam's Pizzeria & Cantina
Shoppers Drug Mart #762
BRGR Boyz
Kenora Motel
Huron Church Animal Hospital
Dunk Burgers and Chocolate
Royal Windsor Inn & Suites
Allegra Network
J.B. Variety
Monaco Express
The Original Gino's Pizza
Canadian Tire Store 121
S.R. Petroleum Inc.
Rock Bottom Bar and Grill
Jimmy G's Bar
Tabletop Renaissance Games & Hobbies
Sandwich Brewing Company
Osmows Shawarma
Saigon House
Whamburg
Cardinal Place Inc.
Windsor Kabob House
Mills Dollar Plus
Haight Ashbury
First Elements Inc.
Stathis Grill
The Shala Yoga & Meditation Studio
Sabga Physiotherapy Centre
Star Nails
Dubroy Chiropractic & Wellness