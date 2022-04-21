iHeartRadio

West Windsor house fire causes $75,000 in damages

Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Curry Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Courtesy: OnLocation/Twitter)

Fire officials say there were no injuries in a west end house fire caused by careless cooking.

Windsor fire crews responded to the upgraded working fire in the 1700 block of Curry Avenue around 4 p.m.

Crews quickly had the blaze out.

Officials say the damage from the fire is estimated at $75,000.

