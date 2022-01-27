West Windsor park set to receive an estimated $400,000 upgrade

Windsor’s McKee Park is set to undergo an estimated $400,000 upgrade to enhance the park with trails, a boardwalk, gazebo and playground, among other improvements.

The City of Windsor received a boost to the project from the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefit Plan which contributed $200,000. The city has allocated $150,000 from its capital budget and another $50,000 will come from ward funds.

“One goal of the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan has been to maximize our investment in the region through key partnerships,” Bryce Phillips CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority said in a news release. “We heard from residents that McKee Park is an important place to the Sandwich community, and we are excited to partner with the City of Windsor to contribute to a project that will enhance the green space and waterfront access for Sandwich residents and visitors.”

The McKee Park enhancements planned as part of this project include the following:

Phase 1 - Boardwalk and gazebo installation

Phase 2 - Trails, lighting, silos and benches

Phase 3 - Playground installation

The contribution from the Gordie Howe International Bridge project team is part of the community benefits plan and will help to install a new pathway to enter the park, a new boardwalk made of recycled plastics, a gazebo and trail lights.

"McKee Park is a well-used park in Sandwich Town for residents in the nearby neighbourhoods and for many across the region who enjoy boating and fishing. One of the unique features and benefits of McKee Park is its connection to the water along with the boat ramp that is regularly used,” said Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante.

“As a result, protecting the shoreline is critically important so that we can enjoy other features of the park, including the boardwalk, playground, trails and other amenities. We are fortunate to partner with Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority on this project and further grateful for their investments in Sandwich Town through the Community Benefits Fund. This partnership has shown and continues to show real results for residents throughout the west end and beyond."

The City of Windsor’s 2022 budget includes $26 million to enhance Windsor’s parks, with about $170 million to be invested over the next decade. The city’s Neighbourhood Parks Rehabilitation Program focuses on parks that are smaller in scale and designed to complement the character of their neighbourhoods, the city officials say.

Projects included in the program are those that have been deemed out of date, lack resources and do not currently attract users.

The first two phases of McKee Park project begin in March and are expected to be finished by fall 2022.

By the end of the year, the city says a new accessible large playground is planned to be installed at the park, funded separately as part of the previously announced $9.4-million Playground Rehabilitation Program.