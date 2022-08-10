West Windsor youth groups can apply for free access to new Toldo Lancer Centre

The University of Windsor Department of Athletics and Recreational Services announced Wednesday a new program to help west Windsor groups get free access to the Toldo Lancer Centre.

The IG Wealth Management Empowerment Program is made possible by a $20,000 grant provided by IG Wealth Management.

Through the program, communities and youth groups in west Windsor will be able to apply to be allowed free access to the facility at 2555 College Ave.

The centre has a new triple gymnasium, badminton courts, a fully accessible pool, a walking track, the Alumni Stadium and the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse.

The Empowerment Program aims to give youth in the Windsor area access to these facilities while providing a safe and welcoming place of belonging to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, to socialize in a healthy and safe environment and to develop self-confidence and leadership skills through athletics and recreation.

“We are committed to being reflective of the community we serve and take great pride in being able to partner with IG Wealth Management on this vital initiative,” said UWindsor vice president external Vincent Georgie.

The program plans to partner with local community groups such as Big Brother Big Sisters, the Sandwich Teen Action Group, and the United Way.

Leslie Frattaroli, vice president of development for the United Way, says she is very excited for this opportunity and for the youth in west Windsor.

“Providing opportunities for children to engage in recreational and extra-curricular activities is incredibly important for their overall health and well-being,” she said. “The investment from IG Wealth Management will ensure that children and youth in our community have equitable access to high quality programming, in a world class facility.”

The Empowerment Program will begin this September and will run for a 12-month period, through to August of 2023.