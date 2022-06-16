Westboro Beach will remain closed all summer as beach season begins in Ottawa

Ottawa's public beaches officially open for the summer this weekend, but the red flag will fly at Westboro Beach all summer due to construction.

Starting Saturday, lifeguards will be on duty daily at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meantime, swimmers will not be able to cool off at Westboro Beach along the Ottawa River as the beach will be closed for construction.

The National Capital Commission is redeveloping the popular beach, including renovating the lifeguard space and working on the existing pavilions with new washrooms/change rooms to meet accessibility standards.

There will also be improvements to the park landscaping and safety improvements along the multi-use pathway, while the parking lot is being moved to the south side of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

The NCC owns the Westboro Beach property, with the city's main involvement at the site revolving around the programming of beach operations.

WADING POOLS

Ottawa's 55 wading pools will open over the next two weeks.

Lifeguards will be on duty at wading pools when open.

For information on locations, opening dates and hours of operation, visit the city of Ottawa's website.

GATINEAU PARK BEACHES OPEN

Six NCC beaches in Gatineau Park open for the summer on Friday.

Lifeguards will beon duty at the O'Brien, Blanchet, Breton, Parent, Smith and La Peche Lake beaches.

"Given the shortage of lifeguards, some beaches may be unsupervised at certain times," the NCC said in a news release.

The beach at Leamy Lake is closed until further notice due to high water levels.