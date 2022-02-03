Westbound 402 reopens after closure due to road conditions

Provincial police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 402 from London, Ont. to Lambton County because of poor road conditions Thursday morning.

The closure ran from Colonel Talbot Road in London all the way to the border of Lambton and lasted much of the morning.

#MiddlesexOPP have closed #Hwy402 westbound from Col. Talbot to @CountyofLambton due to unsafe road conditions. Unknown length of time until it can be opened again. ^jh

A snowfall warning by Environment Canada has been lifted for the area but more snow is expected to hit the region later Thursday afternoon with an additional four to eight centimetres to possibly fall.

OPP across Southern Ontario are reporting a number of crashes because of the ice and snow. Motorists should slow down and drive according to current road conditions.

#MiddlesexOPP reporting very slippery roads on #Hwy401 and #Hwy402 this morning in @CountyMiddlesex. Please #SlowDown. The roads look wet but they are covered in ICE. We have many vehicles that have gone off the road at this time. @AM980News @News1057 ^jh pic.twitter.com/4YqeDAkNWb