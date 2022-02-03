Westbound 402 reopens after closure due to road conditions
Provincial police closed the westbound lanes of Highway 402 from London, Ont. to Lambton County because of poor road conditions Thursday morning.
The closure ran from Colonel Talbot Road in London all the way to the border of Lambton and lasted much of the morning.
#MiddlesexOPP have closed #Hwy402 westbound from Col. Talbot to @CountyofLambton due to unsafe road conditions. Unknown length of time until it can be opened again. ^jh— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 3, 2022
A snowfall warning by Environment Canada has been lifted for the area but more snow is expected to hit the region later Thursday afternoon with an additional four to eight centimetres to possibly fall.
OPP across Southern Ontario are reporting a number of crashes because of the ice and snow. Motorists should slow down and drive according to current road conditions.
#MiddlesexOPP reporting very slippery roads on #Hwy401 and #Hwy402 this morning in @CountyMiddlesex. Please #SlowDown. The roads look wet but they are covered in ICE. We have many vehicles that have gone off the road at this time. @AM980News @News1057 ^jh pic.twitter.com/4YqeDAkNWb— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 3, 2022
-
Sault police investigating west-end fireSault Ste. Marie police are investigating the cause of a fire at a multi-unit home in the city's west end.
-
North Bay city council to vote on major road project workBicycle lanes on Trout Lake Road could become a reality this summer if North Bay city council approves funding.
-
Province tried to seize house of slain B.C. realtor in civil forfeiture caseA Coquitlam, B.C., realtor killed as she left her Austin Avenue office last week was at the centre of a civil forfeiture suit brought by the province as it tried to seize her house and some vehicles as proceeds of crime.
-
'Nobody has been held accountable': Family creates bursary to honour young Surrey woman whose killer still hasn't been caught'We're still hoping for some closure.' A family is still looking for answers in the murder of a young woman gunned down in Surrey almost one year ago.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, VancouverA pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.