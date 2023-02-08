Westbound Henday near Lessard Road open again, crash reason for diversion

Multiple drivers were involved in a crash near westbound Anthony Henday Drive and Lessard Road Wednesday morning.

Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 7 a.m. The area re-opened around 8 a.m.

They did not say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone had been injured in the collision.

"Motorists are asked to slow down during this morning’s commute and drive for the icy road conditions," an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson added.

More to come...