Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 reopen following two-vehicle crash west of Brockville
A section of Hwy. 401 west of Brockville, Ont. reopened to traffic Friday night, after it was closed for nearly 10 hours due to a two-vehicle crash.
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, west of the Mallorytown exit, just before 9:30 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa the initial reports indicate an eastbound transport truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound vehicle.
Two people have been transported to hospital – one person with minor injuries and the second person with serious injuries.
The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road. The Ministry of Transportation announced the highway reopened just before 7:30 p.m.
-
Kingston, Ont. Easter egg hunt goes to the dogsHundreds of families in Kingston, Ont. came out for Easter long weekend fun, searching for Easter eggs and getting to know some dogs and puppies along the way.
-
Police charge 31-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 17 in SudburyA 31-year-old driver is in some trouble after the OPP made a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 17.
-
Rain washes out Vancouver Canadians' home opener – againBaseball fans in Vancouver will have to wait a little longer for the Canadians' home opener, which was delayed for a second time due to rain.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by impaired driver, police sayA woman is in critical condition after being struck by an impaired driver in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning, the Vancouver Police Department says.
-
Ottawa 67's move on to second round of OHL playoffsThe Ottawa 67's are moving on to round two of the OHL playoffs.
-
Traditional Ukrainian Easter egg decorating class a huge hitA regional Ukrainian artist invited dozens of families to learn a bit about Ukrainian traditions through the celebration of Easter this weekend.
-
Jasper National Park warns of forecasted spring stormA spring storm expected to hit Jasper National Park on Easter Sunday is prompting precautionary road closures, officials say.
-
Part of Icefields Parkway to be closed SundayIf you're planning to go for an Easter drive up the Icefields Parkway Sunday, part of it will be closed.
-
The free lifeguard training being offered by Lifesaving Society ManitobaLifesaving Society Manitoba (LSM) is looking to recruit new lifeguards and swim instructors for remote Manitoba communities this summer in the midst of a nationwide lifeguard shortage.