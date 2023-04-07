Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 reopen following two-vehicle crash west of Brockville

A section of Hwy. 401 west of Brockville, Ont. reopened to traffic Friday night, after it was closed for nearly 10 hours due to a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a transport truck and a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401, west of the Mallorytown exit, just before 9:30 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police tell CTV News Ottawa the initial reports indicate an eastbound transport truck crossed the centre median and struck a westbound vehicle.

Two people have been transported to hospital – one person with minor injuries and the second person with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road. The Ministry of Transportation announced the highway reopened just before 7:30 p.m.