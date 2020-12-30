Westbound lanes on Highway 17 are still blocked following a morning crash that took out a pole, Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday afternoon.

"Bell Canada is en route to make necessary repairs to pole," police tweeted. "Roadway remains blocked, however vehicles can pass through turning lane. Police remain on scene for safety. Please continue to avoid the area."

Original story:

Motorists in Hanmer should expect delays Wednesday morning in the area of Highway 69 North.

Greater Sudbury Police said a hydro pole is down following a single-vehicle crash.

"Two westbound lanes closed," police said in a tweet. "Minor injuries sustained by sole driver. Motorists please avoid area and find alternate route."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.