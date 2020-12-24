Calgary began Christmas Eve on a warm note thanks to a combination of an upper ridge and stronger westerly winds. South of the city though, along the foothills to the international border, those gusts could reach 100 km/h and cause blowing snow, reducing road conditions.

The mild weather may melt some of the snow, and then re-freeze overnight into Christmas Day, which could lead to slippery surfaces. Things will cool down toward the weekend with periods of light snow beginning early Saturday morning. This system could drop roughly five centimetres of snow by Sunday morning.

Here’s the five day:

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -2 C

Friday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -5 C

Saturday:

Cloudy, light snow

Daytime high: -3 C

Overnight: Scattered flurries early, then cloudy, -10 C

Sunday:

Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon

Daytime high: -6 C

Overnight: A few clouds, -11 C

Monday: