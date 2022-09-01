Western black widow spiders found on newly delivered bus in Sydney, N.S.

A venomous spider species has been discovered on a new bus in Nova Scotia.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality said Wednesday that western black widow spiders were found in a bus delivered from California, through Ontario, to Sydney.

The spiders were found while the bus was in Transit Cape Breton's main garage being prepared for use, according to a release.

The garage on Welton Street in Sydney was closed Wednesday night for fumigation.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality says bus service is not impacted.

In Canada, western black widow spiders can be found in parts of British Columbia through to Manitoba.

According to Health Canada, black widow bites rarely result in serious long-term complications or death.