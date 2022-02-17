Western cancels Thursday afternoon classes, TVDSB & LDCSB schools across region

Due to weather conditions, Western University will be suspending campus operations as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a statement from the school, all campus campus buildings will be closed at that time and on-campus classes and meetings scheduled to start after 4:30 p.m. will be cancelled.

Online classes may continue as scheduled and students are advised to check their course sites for more information.

A wintry mix of weather also resulted in the cancellation of school buses and closed many schools for the day across most of the region.

All Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) schools will move to online learning, while all London District Catholic School Board schools and buildings will be closed Thursday to all students and staff.

ALL #TVDSB schools will transition to remote learning on Thursday, February 17, 2022, due to weather conditions that are expected to worsen throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/cN3RmxzBtU

Feb 17, 2022: All LDCSB schools & buildings will be closed to all students & staff due to the potential of freezing rain this afternoon. Students are encouraged to take the opportunity to complete current work or assignments; or prepare for upcoming assignments, quizzes or tests.

— London District Catholic School Board (@LDCSB) February 17, 2022

Weather conditions have also resulted in bus cancellations and some school closures across Huron-Perth and-Grey Bruce.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for most parts of southwestern Ontario.

Freezing rain, mixed with ice pellets will begin Thursday morning. Up to five millimetres of ice may accumulate.

It will then change to heavy snow Thursday afternoon and last into Friday morning with 10 to 20 cm possible.