Western committee creates recommendations to fight gender-based and sexual violence on campus
A committee at Western University has created four recommendations to help fight sexual violence on campus.
The Gender-Based and Sexual Violence Action (GBSV) Committee was created last fall in light of numerous reports of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in residences and elsewhere on campus. It includes students, faculty as well as members of the community.
The recommendations include:
- Prepare students and parents/caregivers for transition to campus
- A collaborative and coordinated process for hiring and training sophmores and others providing guidance/peer mentorship to new students
- Enhance residence support staff
- Additional dedicated GBSV staff
“We need quick solutions, and we also need lasting solutions,” said Kirstyn Seanor, a GBSV member and president of Western’s Society of Graduate Students.
“With a complex issue like this it often takes a large team to collaborate, and everyone has been so willing to dig into the question of how we can do better.”
A final report is expected later this spring.
For more information on the current recommendations click here.
-
Record-breaking year for film production in BrantfordTwelve different TV and film projects were shot in Brantford in 2021, marking a record-breaking year for a cinematic city on the come-up.
-
Freezing drizzle advisory in effectA freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for most of southern Ontario.
-
'Once in a millennium': Record-breaking rogue wave measured off Vancouver IslandA massive ocean wave that was tracked off the west coast of Vancouver Island in 2020 is now considered the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded, according to scientists at the University of Victoria.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.